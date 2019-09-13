Pa. Game Commission proposes plan to manage chronic wasting disease
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Game Commission is proposing a response plan to manage chronic wasting disease in deer.
The plan includes potential actions to stop the spread of the disease.
Officials are considering expanding hunting seasons, removing antler point restrictions, and establishing control units to eliminate the disease before it becomes prevalent in new areas.
The game commission says it will accept public comments on the plan until the end of February.
Chronic wasting disease is a deadly illness that affects deer brains.
