Pa. Game Commission recommends deer feeding ban
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A committee of Pennsylvania Game Commission staff has recommended a statewide ban on feeding white-tailed deer.
The agency biologists said that banning artificial feeding stations would help slow the spread of wildlife diseases. They're asking residents to voluntarily stop feeding deer.
The commission often addresses wildlife outbreaks of insect-borne infections, West Nile Virus, and other flare-ups, but its scientists are most concerned about chronic wasting disease in deer.
The neurological disorder is fatal, and exposure cannot be detected until shortly before the deer's death. The disease has spread to herds in 23 states, including Pennsylvania, where it continues to spread.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that municipalities that have proposed feeding bans in the past have faced opposition and eventually abandoned the idea after backlash from voters who enjoy the pastime.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Pennsylvania State Police seek horses for mounted unit
The department relies on donations to fill 28 spots at its stable in Hershey, state police said in a news release.Read More »
- $50K in Pa. state funding to go towards vaccines, outreach amid hepatitis A outbreak
- New program aims to help improve research into wildlife diseases
- Fall fun: Corn Cob Acres set for start of 10th season
- Child found on the side of roadway in Delaware County
- Gov. Wolf signs executive order aimed at addressing gun violence
- Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations