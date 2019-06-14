Pa. GOP says "no" to new $15m voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Republican lawmakers say they won't sign off on funding for new voting machines in Pennsylvania.

Democratic Governor Tom Wolf urged counties to boost election security by replacing their voting machines before the 2020 presidential election. Wolf requested $15 million to pay for those machines.

But Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Legislature say it's not going to happen.

They want Wolf to back off his threat to decertify voting machines in use last year.

Wolf's office says the governor will continue pushing for lawmakers to approve the funding.