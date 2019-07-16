Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved Monday a 6 percent toll increase for 2020 for both E-ZPass and cash customers.
The increase is set to start at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020 on all sections and extensions excluding three western PA "cashless" toll facilities.
The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers.
The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash.
Tolls will not rise on Jan. 5, 2020 at three western PA highways as these locations will see increases Oct. 27, 2019. They are: PA Turnpike 376, (Beaver Valley Expressway); PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass or Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass); and the Gateway tolling point (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76).
The toll increases-like previous annual increases-is required to meet debt-service costs associated with the PTC's annual Act 44/Act 89 contributions to the Commonwealth of PA for transit operations and funding for the PTC's 10-year capital program.
