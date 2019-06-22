Pa. unemployment remains low, according to Department of Labor and Industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania unemployment rate remained the lowest it has been since 1976, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry on Friday

The unemployment rate for the month of May remained at the record low set in April of 3.8 percent, according to the announcement. State records go back to 1976.

A survey of households found that Pennsylvania's civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, was unchanged from April at 6.4 million.

Total nonfarm jobs rose from April to a record high of over 6 million. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 54,900, according to the announcement.

The national rate of 3.6 percent was also unchanged from April.