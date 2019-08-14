Packaging, glue taken from home in product tampering probe

SILVER SPRING TWP., Pa. - Police investigating product tampering seized medication packaging, glue, jars and white cream during the search of a home in the Harrisburg suburbs.

An affidavit used to get the warrant executed by police on Friday at a home in Mechanicsburg said the suspect, whose name has not been released, purchased, altered, and returned hundreds of health and beauty items from various stores in Cumberland County since late January.

Authorities said they began their investigation on August 2, after someone bought a package of Sensodyne toothpaste from a Giant store in Silver Spring Township and found it to contain a different brand of toothpaste that had been tampered with and altered with an unknown substance.

Detectives said they learned that the package had been returned by another customer, who had repeatedly done the same thing at other stores, including Walmart, CVS, and Wegmans, in both Silver Spring and Hampden townships.

The returned items include toothpaste, eye cream, pain relief cream and shampoo that had been tampered with but repackaged without any apparent damage, officials said.

The police said they don't yet know what substance was used to refill the containers, but they warned it could be dangerous for anyone to use.

Authorities said they have no reports of people being sickened, but they want those who purchased tampered items to call Detective Andrew Bassler with Silver Spring Township police at 717-591-8240.