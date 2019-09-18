Parents of slain Temple University student sue bar, killer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The parents of a Temple University student who was beaten, stabbed and strangled by a former student two years ago are suing the bar where the two met, and the killer himself.
Attorney Robert Mongeluzzi announced the lawsuit Wednesday.
The parents of Jenna Burleigh filed the lawsuit against Pub Webb and Joshua Hupperterz. The 31-year-old is serving a sentence of life in prison after he was found guilty of murder earlier this year.
The lawsuit contends that employees at Pub Webb unlawfully served alcohol to the two although they were both visibly intoxicated.
The Philadelphia Inquirer says Pub Webb's lawyers have asked in court documents for the suit to be dismissed.
The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000.
Prosecutors said Hupperterz killed Burleigh in his apartment in August 2017, put her in a storage container and took the remains to his grandmother's home in the Poconos.
