Penn State board approves pay hike for university president

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The president of Penn State is getting a 2.5% salary increase, and trustees are making it retroactive to the beginning of July.

The Board of Trustees on Friday voted unanimously to boost Eric Barron's base pay to $855,228 a year.

He's been Penn State's top administrator since 2014.

The Centre Daily Times says that together with an annual retention bonus of $200,000, Barron will be paid more than $1 million.

The board also approved salary increases for the provost, Nicholas Jones, and a senior vice president, David Gray. Jones' new annual salary is $570,000; Gray's new salary is $537,372.