PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvanians who prefer not to be identified as male or female will soon have a gender-neutral option on their state-issued driver's licenses.

PennDOT said it expects to have the new procedure in place by the middle of next year, allowing motorists to use "X'' as a third option to indicate their gender.

A PennDOT spokeswoman said the agency is able to make the change on its own and doesn't need authorization from the state Legislature.

Gov. Tom Wolf said PennDOT made the decision, but it's consistent with his opinions about equity and fairness.