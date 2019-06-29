Pennsylvania blocks plastic bag bans for at least a year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation barring Pennsylvania's municipalities from taxing or banning the sale or distribution of plastic bags and other containers, wrappings and bags.
The measure Wolf signed Friday is a 69-page budget-related bill.
A three-paragraph provision prohibits municipal bans or taxes on plastic bags or packaging for one year while legislative agencies study the economic and environmental impact.
Senate Republican Leader Jake Corman of Centre County says he wanted the provision because his district includes a plastics manufacturer and a township considering a fee on plastic bags.
Philadelphia city officials are also considering a ban on plastic bags and a fee on reusable bags that many stores provide.
Wolf in 2017 vetoed legislation preventing counties and municipalities from taxing or banning plastic bags.
