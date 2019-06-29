Pennsylvania first state to automatically seal some criminal records
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania has become the first state in the nation to begin automatically sealing some criminal records.
It's a move meant to help thousands of people find jobs and rent apartments.
This is part of the so called 'Clean Slate' bill that Gov. Tom Wolf signed last year.
The law allows people who have been found not guilty, had their charges dropped, or people who committed non-violent crimes more than ten years ago to have their records sealed.
"We all agree that it isn't fair for a person that commits a minor crime to be punished with a lifetime of being unable to get a job or to rent an apartment," said Wolf.
The law could impact 30 million records. It applies to misdemeanor offenses that include less than two years in prison and criminal charges that didn't result in a conviction.
The law does not include those who have been found guilty of serious crimes like sexual assault, homicide or child endangerment.
