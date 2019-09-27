Pennsylvania's top cop now supports legalizing marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's top law enforcement officer is joining several other top state Democratic officials in backing the legalization of marijuana for recreational use by adults.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement on Twitter on Friday that he changed his mind after months of internal research and discussions with law enforcement colleagues.

"Continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources, it disproportionately impacts our minority communities and it does not makes us safe," Shapiro said. "We also must expunge records of those with non-violent marijuana use convictions."

Shapiro's announcement comes two days after Gov. Tom Wolf made a similar announcement that he supports it. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, both Democrats, have long supported the idea, too.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, however, have pushed back forcefully and said they oppose it.

Only two state legislatures, in Vermont and Illinois, have passed bills to legalize marijuana. Voters in nine other states legalized marijuana through referendum, an avenue that Pennsylvania law doesn't allow.