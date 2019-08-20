Pennsylvania State Police seek horses for mounted unit

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for horse donations to support its mounted patrol unit.

The department relies on donations to fill 28 spots at its stable in Hershey, state police said in a news release.

The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security and patrol of remote areas, as well as participating in parades, demonstrations and other community events.

Donated horses must be geldings between 5 and 15 years old, and between 16 hands (5 foot, 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall.

Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed, state police said.

The horses must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. They will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability, police said.

Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners, but if the owners are unwilling or unable to take them back, the department will find them suitable homes.

To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Cpl. Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.