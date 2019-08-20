Pennsylvania State Police seek horses for mounted unit
The Pennsylvania State Police is asking the community for horse donations to support its mounted patrol unit.
The department relies on donations to fill 28 spots at its stable in Hershey, state police said in a news release.
The animals are deployed statewide for searches, crowd control, security and patrol of remote areas, as well as participating in parades, demonstrations and other community events.
Donated horses must be geldings between 5 and 15 years old, and between 16 hands (5 foot, 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall.
Draft and draft-crosses are the preferred breed, state police said.
The horses must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. They will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability, police said.
Upon retirement, state police horses are first offered back to their original owners, but if the owners are unwilling or unable to take them back, the department will find them suitable homes.
To arrange a donation or for more information, contact Cpl. Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or cneidigh@pa.gov.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Pa. Game Commission recommends deer feeding ban
A committee of Pennsylvania Game Commission staff has recommended a statewide ban on feeding white-tailed deer.Read More »
- $50K in Pa. state funding to go towards vaccines, outreach amid hepatitis A outbreak
- New program aims to help improve research into wildlife diseases
- Fall fun: Corn Cob Acres set for start of 10th season
- Child found on the side of roadway in Delaware County
- Gov. Wolf signs executive order aimed at addressing gun violence
- Dorney's owner planning 'giga coaster' at theme park in Ohio
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Updated Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations