Pennsylvania Supreme Court asked to toss death penalty

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is being asked to outlaw the death penalty because of what critics call the cruel way it's applied to black and poor defendants.

Opponents in court Wednesday said that more than half of the 441 death sentences handed down since the 1970s have been overturned. They said the Supreme Court needs to declare the system unconstitutional because lawmakers have failed to act.

Supporters said the high reversal rate means the appeals process is working.

The issue divides Democratic officials in a state that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner supports the ban while Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants the court to uphold the statute.

The court did not indicate when it would rule.

As of September 3, Pennsylvania had 137 prisoners -- all men -- on death row, including seven from Berks County, four from Bucks County, four from Lehigh County, five from Montgomery County, two from Northampton County, and one from Schuylkill County.