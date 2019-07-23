Pennsylvanians getting slice of settlement after data breach which affected 147 million nationwide

Pennsylvanians are getting a piece of a historic settlement with credit reporting giant Equifax.

A data breach at the company two years ago compromised the data of 147 million people nationwide.

People who've spent money to protect their credit because of the breach will be reimbursed.

The settlement agreement calls for free credit monitoring all the way to some people getting reimbursed for each hour they spent protecting their credit profiles.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro hopes this settlement will also make other companies more vigilant when it comes to protecting data.

"Five and a half million Pennsylvanians were affected because of this Equifax data breach," Shapiro said.

Shapiro says during the course of the investigation court records showed the company knew about the breach for 145 days before informing the public.

Now Equifax is paying up big. $425 million has been set aside to settle the lawsuit, a number that could rise up to $700 million depending on the number of claims.

"That's the mom in the Lehigh Valley who spent two or three hours on the phone with Equifax trying to figure out if her credit was compromised. She is going to get paid twenty-five dollars an hour for her time," Shapiro said.

The hourly payment for time spent dealing with the breach is just one request people can make when filing a claim.

There will also be up to 10 years of free credit monitoring service for people affected, and reimbursement of unauthorized charges to credit accounts.

You will need to file a claim to get the ball rolling.

"We're in a position to put money back in the pockets of Americans, back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians who were affected by this breach," Shapiro said.