Pennsylvanians have a week left to register to vote for November election
Pennsylvanians have until Monday, Oct. 7 to register to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal election, according to a Dept. of State news release.
Voters can register to vote or check their registration status at votesPA.com.
The 2019 election is the first in which people can apply online for an absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, but the Dept. of State advised Pennsylvanians to submit such requests before the deadline.
