Pennsylvanians urged to remain alert for severe weather

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf and state emergency management officials are reminding Pennsylvanians to prepare and continue to monitor weather conditions as a series of strong storms continues across much of the commonwealth through Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports that beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through midnight, there is a threat of severe thunderstorms that can produce damaging wind and hail, along with a few tornadoes and isolated flash flooding.

Flooding could continue after rain has stopped, so motorists should be aware of the potential for travel disruptions through the overnight hours and remember that flooding can be harder to see at night.

There is a renewed threat for similar conditions Thursday across much of the southern half of the commonwealth.

"With damage from flooding and tornadoes last night, we know the threat of severe weather is real and Pennsylvanians need to be prepared," Gov. Wolf said.

"Please remember to use caution and stay tuned into weather reports for any important news as inclement weather develops. A smartphone can be a great resource for updates, but don't rely on just one device. Ensuring you can receive updates from multiple sources during bad weather is very important."

"We will continue to reach out to county emergency management personnel through our 24-hour watch center, as well as our area office staff," said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Randy Padfield.

"We also provide updates to our state agency partners so that we can move quickly if state resources are needed."

Always follow the guidance of local emergency personnel or law enforcement if you encounter roadblocks or closures.

State law mandates that motorists who drive around or through signs or traffic control devices closing a road or highway due to hazardous conditions will have two points added to their driving records and be fined up to $250.

Penalties are higher if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard warning signs.