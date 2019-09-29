Police: Man caught with multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia
HAZLETON, Pa. - Hazleton police arrested a man after he was found to have multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle on Saturday night.
Police arrested Michael Wentz, 25, after a traffic stop just before 8:30. Police performed a search of his vehicle and found Cloazepam, Alprazolam and Ecstasy pills, said police. Authorities also found 19 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of Crystal Meth.
Wentz had $11,116 in cash as well as a Glock BB gun that appeared to replicate a handgun, said police.
Police arrested Wentz without incident and charged him with several offenses including two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Wentz was processed for overnight arraignment and transported to LCCF
