Police: Teen arrested for firing dozens of shots at home and city intersection
HAZLETON, Pa. - Hazleton police have arrested a teenager suspected of firing dozens of shots at a home in August and at a city intersection in July.
Christopher Paniagua was taken into custody.
The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.
Police charged him in connection with a shots fired incident on July 23 at the intersection of North Laurel and West Spring streets.
Police have said he's also suspected of firing nearly 50 shots at a home in late-August.
