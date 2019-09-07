Police: Teen arrested for firing dozens of shots at home and city intersection

HAZLETON, Pa. - Hazleton police have arrested a teenager suspected of firing dozens of shots at a home in August and at a city intersection in July.

Christopher Paniagua was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.

Police charged him in connection with a shots fired incident on July 23 at the intersection of North Laurel and West Spring streets.

Police have said he's also suspected of firing nearly 50 shots at a home in late-August.