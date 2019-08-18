Barn fire breaks out in West Brunswick Township

Larry Neff

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Crews responded to a barn fire in West Brunswick Township Sunday afternoon.

A call came in to emergency responders at 12:30 p.m. with reports of a fire at Oak Lane off Coal Mountain Road, according to officials.

Fire fighters from Berks and Schuylkill county responded. When crews arrived on the scene, the barn was completely engulfed in flames.

There are no words on any injuries.