Property tax and rent rebate deadline extended until end of year

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The deadline for older adults and Pennsylvania residents with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2018 has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31, 2019, the Department of Revenue announced today.

"We are extending the deadline again this year because we want to be sure everyone who is eligible has time to submit their applications," said Revenue Secretary C. Daniel Hassell.

Each year the Department of Revenue evaluates the program as the statutory June 30 application deadline approaches to determine if funds are available to extend the deadline.

To date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program, according to the Department of Revenue.

Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail in early July.

Distribution of rebates starts July 1 and eligible Pennsylvanians are encouraged to apply as soon as they can.

After June 30, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed. Applications typically take 6-8 weeks to process.