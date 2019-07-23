Proponen nuevas reglas al programa de estampillas
Afectaría a más de 3 millones de personas
ALLENTOWN - Mas de 3 millones de personas podrían ser expulsados del programa SNAP, si el Departamento de Agricultura logra convertir en ley su propuesta más reciente.
A nivel nacional, 38 millones de personas reciben estampillas, los cambios propuestos podrían afectar a 3.1 millones de beneficiarios.
El Departamento de Agricultura propone:
Usar nuevos parametros económicos para determinar quien recibe las estampillas.
Requerir que más gente trabaje para conseguir el beneficio.
Eliminar "La elegibilidad automática" que establece que una persona que recibe ayuda financiera a nivel estatal o federal, debe recibir asistencia alimenticia.
El cambio afectaría más a aquellas personas que son consideradas pobres pero que ganan un poco más de lo estipulado o tienen algún tipo de seguridad financiera, como una casa o ahorros.
La agencia dice que la ley actual permite que personas sin necesidad, reciban las estampillas.
Estiman que de ser aprobada la ley, se ahorrarían 2500 millones de dólares por año
