Pennsylvania

Raising Pa.'s minimum wage a top priority for Democrats

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's minimum wage, at $7.25 an hour, is the same as the federal minimum wage.

Raising the state's minimum wage is a top priority for Democrats. Republicans not so much, but there may be a slight opening to get something done.

"Do you realistically think anything will get done?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked Democratic State Sen. Lisa Boscola. 

"They want 15 dollars per hour and realistically that is not going to happen. Maybe 9-10-11 is possible," she said.

Boscola is holding out hope there will be an increase to the state's minimum wage before budget season ends.

"If Republicans need us on some initiatives on the ballot and try to negotiate with Democrats, Democrats can put that on the top of their list," she said.

Governor Tom Wolf wants to raise the minimum wage from $7:25 an hour to $12 an hour, then add an annual 50 cents per hour increase until it reaches $15 in 2025.

However, Republicans haven't come to the table, saying a raise can hurt small businesses.

"A lot of these jobs that are minimum wage are entry level jobs," said State Rep. Republican Gary Day.

Day says the private sector is better at raising wages and points to the rise in warehouse jobs in Upper Macungie. He said e could support an increase.

"I don't mean to sound optimistic that something can be figured out. I just think it's safe to say this isn't completely dead and off the table." Day said.

