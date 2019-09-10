Red Cross asks for blood donations following Hurricane Dorian
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The American Red Cross is asking for blood and platelet donations after Hurricane Dorian forced many blood donation centers to close.
Anybody interested in donating blood can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit a Red Cross website or call 1-800-733-2767.
Residents in our area will have several opportunities to donate blood in the coming weeks:
BERKS
Douglassville
9/12/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wawa, 10 Maplewood Drive
Reading
9/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crowne Plaza, 1741 Paper Mill Road
LEHIGH
Allentown
9/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vistacom, 1902 Vultee St.
NORTHAMPTON
Bethlehem
9/18/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Moravian College, Sally Breidegam Miksiewicz Center for Health Sciences, 1200 Main St.
9/30/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Pond Country Club, 3604 Farmersville Road
Easton
9/13/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, 4100 Green Pond Road
