Robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police
HAZLETON, Pa. - Hazleton police arrested a man after he demanded money and attempted to stab another man.
The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Lincoln Street and Fourth Street.
Police arrested 27-year-old Wander Ramirez Moya after they said he assaulted another man who apparently owed him money. Moya attempted to stab the man with a screwdriver when he learned the victim didn't have the money, said police.
The man was able to get away and call police, said authorities. When police arrived at the scene, Moya began to flee on foot. As he was turning a corner, he ran into a railing causing him to flip over it and fall on the ground, said police.
Police were able to take Moya into custody without incident.
Both men were transported to the Hazleton Police Headquarters. The victim provided police with a statement.
Police said an Assistant District Attorney approved several charges against Moya including Robbery, Aggravated Assault, simple assault and public drunkenness.
Moya was transported to LCCF for overnight arraignment.
