Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed

NORTH LONDONDERRY TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is planning to shut down part of Route 422 in the Palmyra area in Lebanon County so that it can make repairs to prevent sinkholes from opening under the road.

PennDOT says crews will pour a concrete slab to provide more stability to the road.

Officials say they hope to start construction next Friday.

Right now, westbound traffic is being diverted to the center lane to get around a depression that formed a few weeks ago.

In addition, crews are working to fill a sinkhole that formed next to the eastbound lane, in front of Palmyra Bowling.