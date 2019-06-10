Scam targets those registered under Megan's Law
Registered sex offenders are being targeted by a particular scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
According to a public information report, registered sex offenders are receiving telephone calls from individuals claiming to be a law enforcement official.
The caller advises the registered sex offender that he or she is not in compliance with their registration requirements and sometimes claims to hold a warrant for the offender’s arrest.
The caller advises that the issue can be resolved if the registered sex offender obtains some form of cash card or arranges a money transfer.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they do not solicit registered sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation to gain compliance with registration requirements.
If a registered offender receives this type of call and has any question regarding their compliance status, they should contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Megan’s Law Section at 1-866-771-3170.
Any individual who believes they may have been the victim of similar fraudulent activity should attempt to verify the phone number of the incoming call, obtain as much information as possible about the caller, note the details of the instructions provided to resolve the issue and contact their local police department.
