Sen. Pat Toomey speaks with President Trump about expanding background checks

Republican Senator Pat Toomey and two of his colleagues spoke to President Trump Wednesday about expanding background checks for gun buyers.

Toomey and Democrats Joe Manchin and Chris Murphy support requiring background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows and over the internet.

We're told Wednesday's conversation with Trump lasted about 40 minutes.

Toomey says Trump has a strong interest in doing something meaningful to prevent gun violence while also protecting the Second Amendment.

A similar bill failed in 2013.