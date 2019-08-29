Sen. Pat Toomey says climbing federal budget deficit something that needs to be watched

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The federal budget deficit is expected to hit just around $960 billion by September 30 and keep climbing.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that by fiscal year 2020 the US will hit $1.1 trillion in debt.

Senator Pat Toomey thinks it's something we need to watch.

"Until there is some kind of mechanism that changes the political dynamic, it's hard to get people to focus on it," Toomey said.

"It's very important to create a deficit for a good reason to spend more infrastructure, to spend more money on research, to spend more money to encourage more private investment," said Tarhereh Hojjat with DeSales University.

Hojjat thinks a tax cut was not the place to spend money.

The CBO estimated that the tax cuts approved in 2017 would balloon the deficit somewhere between $1 trillion and $2 trillion over the next decade.

The senator disagrees.

"The total revenue that we collected in 2018 was greater than it was in 2017 with the tax reform in place," Toomey said.

Revenues were about .4% higher. However, that's the 8th lowest growth rate in 50 years.

Low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, partnered with a high deficit, do not leave us much room to stimulate the economy in a recession. Even if we don't hit a recession, all the government borrowing can crowd out private investment.

Unless the federal government cuts spending, or raises taxes, there's not much that can be done. ​​​​​​

"I do worry that at some point that catches up to us," Toomey said.