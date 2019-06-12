Sen. Toomey introduces bill allowing schools to offer whole milk
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey has introduced the Milk in Lunches for Kids (MILK) Act to allow schools to serve whole milk and two percent milk.
Currently, schools may only serve fat free or one percent milk with lunches.
In 2010, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act which amended nutrition standards in the School Lunch Program. Among the changes, the law mandated that all milk available in schools must be fat free.
"This decision has led to a sharp decline in consumption across the country, which means kids are not getting essential nutrients milk provides. This measure fixes that error and permits schools to sell whole and two percent milk once again," said Toomey.
“The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is pleased to support Sen. Toomey’s MILK Act that provides increased flexibility to include two percent and whole milk in school meal programs,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a rule that allowed schools to receive waivers to make one percent milk available to students.
