Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks
Gun control remains a hotly debated topic, and Senator Pat Toomey is crossing party lines to push what he calls a compromise on background checks.
He had the president's ear on the topic Wednesday, and that conversation isn't over yet.
Under the current law only federally licensed gun dealers are required to conduct background checks.
Senator Pat Toomey, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut are hoping to pass what they consider a bi-partisan gun background check bill.
The senators are trying to pass legislation that would require background checks for private gun sales.
In the most recent mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, it was revealed that the gunman obtained his gun through a private sale, a loophole the senators are hoping to close.
The three senators spoke at length with President Trump on Wednesday.
"I believe that expanding background checks in some fashion is still on the table. I do believe that to be true," Toomey said.
All three said their conversation with the president went well, but could not get him to commit to a decision.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks
Senator Pat Toomey, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut are hoping to pass what they consider a bi-partisan gun background check bill.Read More »
- Deaths of 5 Erie children prompt day care fire safety effort
- Pennsylvania sues Sackler family over role in opioid crisis
- Pa. AG airs criticisms after OxyContin maker reaches tentative opioid-crisis settlement
- Sen. Pat Toomey speaks with President Trump about expanding background checks
- Pennsylvania Supreme Court asked to toss death penalty
- Temple University officials upset after field hockey team forced to end game early
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks