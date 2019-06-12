Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A proposal is advancing that would end mandatory annual emissions inspections for Pennsylvania vehicles that are less than 9 years old.
Pennlive.com reports the state Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday voted 9 to 5 to end the requirement, which costs about $40 on average.
The annual inspections are currently required in 25 counties, such as Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks and Montgomery counties.
There is evidence that less than 2 percent of vehicles in those counties fail the tests during the first eight years after they're manufactured.
Democrats on the committee all voted against the bill, arguing it could violate the Clean Air Act and thereby jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Lawmakers are also considering whether to require emissions tests every two years rather than annually and to eliminate emissions testing in seven counties.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Jaindl Farms to talk organic farming Wednesday.Read More »
- Truth in public school advertising bill passes House
- Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests
- Sen. Toomey introduces bill allowing schools to offer whole milk
- Pa. committee to study consolidation of school districts
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Penn National presents case for mini-casino in Caernarvon
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Updated Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Warrant issued for Phillipsburg mayor recalled
- Pa. Gaming Control Board OKs Hollywood Casino Morgantown
- Updated Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses
- Updated IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly
- Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?
- Perkasie police investigating road rage assault
- Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun