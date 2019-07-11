State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania Health Department is adding anxiety disorders and Tourette's syndrome to the list of conditions that can qualify people to obtain legal medical marijuana.
The health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced Thursday she'll be adding them as of July 20.
Levine says her decision was based on the recommendation of the state's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board and her own review of medical research literature.
She says medical marijuana shouldn't be the first treatments for those conditions, but physicians can recommend it to be used together with traditional therapeutic approaches.
The list already includes cancer, epilepsy, intractable seizures, post-traumatic stress disorder, terminal illness and other conditions.
Nearly 111,000 Pennsylvanians have been certified for participation in the state's medical marijuana program.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open
The announcement comes little more than a month after the company told the Coatesville facility's 465 employees the plant would close by the end of the year.Read More »
- Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
- Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses
- Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing
- Missing toddler found naked in the woods while mom high on drugs, police say
- Pennsylvania orders stronger sex assault campus reporting
- Head-on collision on Route 322
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Route 422 in Amity under water as rain floods parts of Berks
- Celebrity chef Robert Irvine leases spot in future Downtown Allentown Market
- DA: Palmer woman called police the night she was killed, but officers left
- State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot
- Updated Dick Yuengling reflects on decades at helm of family brewery
- Updated Macungie man ends Jeopardy! run after winning more than $100k
- Updated PHOTOS: DG Yuengling & Son: 190 years and counting
- Updated TSA reminds travelers of the proper way to travel out of airports with their guns
- 2 men arrested after high-speed chase, crash in Reading
- Former Bethlehem Twp. farm owner pleads guilty in animal cruelty case