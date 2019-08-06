Pennsylvania

State's clergy abuse hotline got almost 1,900 calls over first year

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:55 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's top state prosecutor says investigations remain underway after 1,862 calls were made to his office's clergy abuse hotline in the 12 months since a landmark grand jury report exposed decades of child abuse within the state's Roman Catholic dioceses.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday that about 90 percent of those calls concerned allegations of abuse or cover-ups within the Catholic church. The rest were about institutions or people outside the Catholic church.

Shapiro calls it "a profoundly impactful experience" that he's been stopped daily by people who are grateful for the investigation or want to tell him their own stories of victimization.

Pennsylvania dioceses have been evaluating claims and making payments through compensation funds established in the wake of the report.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium
Hersheypark

Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium

Charges against parolees in 6 homicides spurs state review

Charges against parolees in 6 homicides spurs state review

Stretch of 422 near Palmyra to stay closed through November
WGAL

Stretch of 422 near Palmyra to stay closed through November

Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Meek Mill's conviction thrown out, granted new trial

Proponen nuevas reglas al programa de estampillas

Proponen nuevas reglas al programa de estampillas

Pennsylvanians getting slice of settlement after Equifax data breach

Pennsylvanians getting slice of settlement after Equifax data breach

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Man accused of fatally stabbing 2, critically injuring another in Lancaster

Man accused of fatally stabbing 2, critically injuring another in Lancaster

Gov. Tom Wolf: Follow advice on how to stay safe as heat watches, warnings issued
joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gov. Tom Wolf: Follow advice on how to stay safe as heat watches, warnings issued

Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Schwank bill would allow municipalities to limit fireworks

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Prosecutors stake opposite positions in death penalty appeal

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag

Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020

Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly
Pa. Internet News Service

Wolf gets firsthand look at fight against spotted lanternfly

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Suspended NJ sheriff's deputy indicted on federal child porn charges

Track and Trace initiative seeks to reduce gun crimes

Track and Trace initiative seeks to reduce gun crimes

Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names
iStock/junial

Court rejects appeal from trucker with licenses in 2 names

Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Lottery gets win in Pennsylvania casinos' gambling lawsuit

After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open

After Trump request, Lockheed keeps Chester County helicopter plant open

State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot

State adds anxiety to qualifying conditions for medical pot

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades
Amanda VanAllen/69 News

Pa. universities freeze tuition for first time in 2 decades

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania trying anew to auction mini-casino licenses

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Pennsylvania's hard cider business growing

Missing toddler found naked in the woods while mom high on drugs, police say

Missing toddler found naked in the woods while mom high on drugs, police say

Pennsylvania orders stronger sex assault campus reporting

Pennsylvania orders stronger sex assault campus reporting

Head-on collision on Route 322
69 News

Head-on collision on Route 322

Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Snow days may become school days under new Pennsylvania law

Wolf vetoes voting machines bill over changes to elections
69 News

Wolf vetoes voting machines bill over changes to elections

Gov. Wolf signs health insurance legislation creating state-based exchange

Gov. Wolf signs health insurance legislation creating state-based exchange

Pennsylvania adds college tuition benefit for Guard members
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pennsylvania adds college tuition benefit for Guard members

Pennsylvania blocks plastic bag bans for at least a year
MGN

Pennsylvania blocks plastic bag bans for at least a year

Pennsylvania first state to automatically seal some criminal records

Pennsylvania first state to automatically seal some criminal records

Group wants law allowing undocumented immigrants access to legal driver's licenses

Group wants law allowing undocumented immigrants access to legal driver's licenses

Wolf says he'll sign Pennsylvania budget bills
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Wolf says he'll sign Pennsylvania budget bills

Troops to Tractors offers Veterans a different way to utilize the GI Bill

Troops to Tractors offers Veterans a different way to utilize the GI Bill

Main bill in $34B budget package heads to Pa. Gov. Wolf
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Main bill in $34B budget package heads to Pa. Gov. Wolf

Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans
iStock

Pa. Dept. of Health tells Hahnemann University Hospital to 'cease and desist' closure plans

Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide

Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide

State auditor general to run for US House, Democrats say

State auditor general to run for US House, Democrats say

Pa. Auditor General looking into whether the state is doing enough to protect dogs

Pa. Auditor General looking into whether the state is doing enough to protect dogs

Pa. Senate moves to let unaffiliated people cast primary votes
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pa. Senate moves to let unaffiliated people cast primary votes

Pa. House OKs budget bill after stiff criticism by Democrats
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Pa. House OKs budget bill after stiff criticism by Democrats

State GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

State GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate

Reading woman killed in Route 222 wreck

Reading woman killed in Route 222 wreck

House owner sues Penn St. over ban of frat where pledge fell
WTAJ via CNN

House owner sues Penn St. over ban of frat where pledge fell

Downton Abbey actress lends support to Pa. bill banning sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores

Downton Abbey actress lends support to Pa. bill banning sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores

Squabble over spending expected as Pa. lawmakers craft budget

Squabble over spending expected as Pa. lawmakers craft budget

Women gather in Harrisburg to mark 100th anniversary of Pa.'s ratification of 19th Amendment

Women gather in Harrisburg to mark 100th anniversary of Pa.'s ratification of 19th Amendment

Former congressman Joe Sestak throws his hat into the presidential ring

Former congressman Joe Sestak throws his hat into the presidential ring