BREAKING NEWS

Pennsylvania

Statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force in Pa. will develop state's suicide prevention plan

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:45 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A statewide Suicide Prevention Task Force will be formed to develop the state's suicide prevention plan, a long-term strategy to reduce suicide in Pennsylvania, and let Pennsylvanians in crisis know their lives are valuable and help is available, Governor Tom Wolf said Wednesday.

The announcement was made by various state agencies that will be represented on the task force, Rep. Mike Schlossberg, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, and Prevent Suicide PA.

The Suicide Prevention Task Force will merge siloed efforts into one, statewide suicide prevention plan informed by the perspectives and experiences of various state agencies, including in the departments of Aging, Human Services, Drug and Alcohol Programs, Health, Military and Veterans Affairs, Education, Corrections, and Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

The task force will hold its first monthly meeting in the next few weeks with members appointed by agency cabinet secretaries.

The task force will work with the General Assembly, partners in suicide prevention, and other stakeholders to develop a new suicide prevention plan that takes recent data from the CDC, recent coverage around high-profile suicides, and recommendations related to mental health set by Pennsylvania's School Safety Task Force.

Long-term policy solutions and strategies will be developed to increase awareness of resources for people in crisis or considering suicide, reduce the stigma associated with suicide and mental illnesses, and reduce the rate of suicide in Pennsylvania.

According to a 2018 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the country and is one of only three that are on the rise. In Pennsylvania, suicide rates have increased by 34 percent since 1999.

The CDC reports that problems with relationships, substance use, physical health conditions, a job or financial situation, and the legal system or another crisis most often contribute to suicide, and more than 50 percent of people who die by suicide do not have a known mental health condition.

The Department of Human Services' Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services receives funding through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to support suicide prevention efforts around the commonwealth.

Suicide prevention plans developed in support of these efforts have historically been targeted specifically toward young adults, school-aged children and older adults.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or you are considering harming yourself, free help is available 24/7 through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 6 closings or delays active.

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

Cleanup continues after tornado tears through Denver area
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Cleanup continues after tornado tears through Denver area

Dip in road closes Route 422 between Reading, Hershey
Tim Lind | 69 News

Dip in road closes Route 422 between Reading, Hershey

President Trump visits central Pa.

President Trump visits central Pa.

AG Josh Shapiro comes to Allentown to speak about opioid crisis

AG Josh Shapiro comes to Allentown to speak about opioid crisis

Pa. Department of State moves Election Day operations to PEMA to boost election security

Pa. Department of State moves Election Day operations to PEMA to boost election security

Feds certify Pennsylvania's Real ID system meets standards

Feds certify Pennsylvania's Real ID system meets standards

West Cocalico residents picking up pieces after tornado
Jim Vasil | 69 News

West Cocalico residents picking up pieces after tornado

Pa. unemployment rate drops again
iStock/matzaball

Pa. unemployment rate drops again

Smarty Jones still a fan favorite at Lebanon County farm

Smarty Jones still a fan favorite at Lebanon County farm

GasBuddy: Wawa restrooms cleanest among Pa., NJ gas stations
Courtesy of Wawa

GasBuddy: Wawa restrooms cleanest among Pa., NJ gas stations

Hersheypark warns of ticket scam on social media
FreeImages.com/Mike Munchel

Hersheypark warns of ticket scam on social media

Pa AG files lawsuit against maker of Oxycontin

Pa AG files lawsuit against maker of Oxycontin

Pennsylvania moves to expand National Guard college aid
69 News

Pennsylvania moves to expand National Guard college aid

Maker of OxyContin gets hit with another state lawsuit
CNN

Maker of OxyContin gets hit with another state lawsuit

Pa superintendents rally in Harrisburg to push for funding reform

Pa superintendents rally in Harrisburg to push for funding reform

Treasurer accuses PPL of blocking effort to return property

Treasurer accuses PPL of blocking effort to return property

Fight over television remote leads to neck injury

Fight over television remote leads to neck injury

Industrial hemp grows in Pennsylvania under new federal law
69 News

Industrial hemp grows in Pennsylvania under new federal law

PUC approves water utility rate hike for Aqua Pennsylvania
iStock / Elenathewise

PUC approves water utility rate hike for Aqua Pennsylvania

Alzheimer's act aims to help younger patients

Alzheimer's act aims to help younger patients

State ed board backs changes to school start, dropout ages

State ed board backs changes to school start, dropout ages

AG report: Link between gun violence, lack of mental health coverage

AG report: Link between gun violence, lack of mental health coverage

Pa. Farm Bill touted as aid to fight spotted lanternfly

Pa. Farm Bill touted as aid to fight spotted lanternfly

Giant parent reports solid 1Q despite Stop & Shop strike
Google

Giant parent reports solid 1Q despite Stop & Shop strike

Three Mile Island nuclear plant: Closure now appears certain

Three Mile Island nuclear plant: Closure now appears certain

FCC sounding the alarm about 'one-ring' phone scam

FCC sounding the alarm about 'one-ring' phone scam

Domestic violence support groups say more state funding needed

Domestic violence support groups say more state funding needed

Hurricane Awareness Tour touches down in Pa. for first time
National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Awareness Tour touches down in Pa. for first time

Expanded education tax credits voted through Pa. House
Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay

Expanded education tax credits voted through Pa. House

Pennsylvania police honor 4 who died on duty in 2018
Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania police honor 4 who died on duty in 2018

Gun rights activists fill Rotunda for Second Amendment rally

Gun rights activists fill Rotunda for Second Amendment rally

Gift-ban demonstrators head to Pennsylvania's Capitol
Image by Michael Burkholder from Pixabay

Gift-ban demonstrators head to Pennsylvania's Capitol

Pressure grows to loosen party grip on Pennsylvania primary

Pressure grows to loosen party grip on Pennsylvania primary

Pa. State Police in Bethlehem celebrate 114th anniversary

Pa. State Police in Bethlehem celebrate 114th anniversary

Police: PennDOT workers misused disability parking placards

Police: PennDOT workers misused disability parking placards

State trooper charged with crimes relating to driving under the influence
69 News

State trooper charged with crimes relating to driving under the influence

State to appeal tossed conviction of Penn State ex-leader
Hunter Martin/Getty Images

State to appeal tossed conviction of Penn State ex-leader

Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction

Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction

Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

'Fair share' proposal would make major changes to state tax system

'Fair share' proposal would make major changes to state tax system

State police: Teen killed in farming accident
69 News

State police: Teen killed in farming accident

EPA announces availability of $87 million in funding to improve drinking water

EPA announces availability of $87 million in funding to improve drinking water

Pa. lawmakers introducing legislation to end death penalty in the state
CNN

Pa. lawmakers introducing legislation to end death penalty in the state

"What's So Cool about Manufacturing?" student video contest award winners announced

PennDOT photo services restored after statewide outage
69 News

PennDOT photo services restored after statewide outage

Pennsylvania sees online sales taxes soar after court ruling

Pennsylvania sees online sales taxes soar after court ruling

Pa. legislation looks to help fracking industry

Pa. legislation looks to help fracking industry

Senator unveils federal cyberstalking legislation at Reilly Children's Hospital

Senator unveils federal cyberstalking legislation at Reilly Children's Hospital

Animal advocates come to Harrisburg for Humane Lobbying Day

Animal advocates come to Harrisburg for Humane Lobbying Day

Pa. Senate approves legislation changing how lieutenant governor is elected
69 News

Pa. Senate approves legislation changing how lieutenant governor is elected