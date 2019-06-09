Strong cash flow smooths budget work, but not Wolf's agenda
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With strong tax collections oiling the gears, Gov. Tom Wolf and top lawmakers are working under the hood of a new spending plan as they head into the final weeks before lawmakers break for summer.
Front and center is an approximately $34 billion budget package that is expected to pass before July 1.
Top Republican lawmakers are steering much of the work right now on budget-related legislation.
Meanwhile, the Democratic governor is pressing them to take up at least a couple of his top agenda items before they leave the Capitol until September.
Republicans have made it clear that they will block Wolf's $4.5 billion proposed infrastructure and community development package.
Wolf crisscrossed Pennsylvania all spring to build support for it and his aides say it will pass if put to a vote.

