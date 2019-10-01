Tax on beer sold at Pennsylvania breweries goes into effect
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A tax on beer sold at breweries and brew pubs in Pennsylvania is now in effect, and some are passing along the higher cost to their customers.
The use tax of about 1.5 percent that began Tuesday is technically a tax on the brewer for using its own products at its business.
One brewer told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the tax will amount to about a dime on a $6 pint.
The tax level is determined by multiplying a quarter of all retail sales by the local sales tax. The sales tax is 6% in most of the state, but it's 7% in the Pittsburgh area and 8% in Philadelphia. That means the new tax is effectively 1.5%, 1.75% and 2%.
A bill setting the tax rate was enacted in June.
Pennsylvania is number one in the United States in the production of craft beer, with more 350 breweries churning out 3.7 million barrels a year, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
The industry generates $5.78 billion for the state's economy and is responsible for 10,000 jobs across the state, officials said.
