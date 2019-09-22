Threats made towards Hazleton schools leads to arrest
HAZLETON, Pa. - The Hazleton Police Department wasted no time responding to messages with threats made towards Hazleton High School and the Arthur Street School on Saturday.
The threats came in at 8:13 a.m.
Police were notified of the incident after a concerned citizen had tipped off Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat who then notified police. The messages threatened a mass shooting, pipe bombs and also contained a possible diversion plan, police said.
Authorities immediately began an investigation.
Police said they were able to trace the messages back to 28-year-old Christian Earl Diehl of Hazleton. The Luzerne County District Attorney's office then issued an arrest warrant, said police.
Police located Diehl just after 9 p.m. using electronic surveillance and other investigative methods.
Diehl was arrested and transported to Hazleton Headquarters pending arraignment and further investigation.
Hazleton Chief of Police Jerry Speziale expressed his satisfaction with the response of authorities.
"I am proud of the teamwork displayed and the tireless efforts put forth by my entire team to ensure the public's safety," said Speziale.
Personnel were all briefed on the threats, according to authorities. Police coordinated response and tactical plans in the event of a response to any school facility.
