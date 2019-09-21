Three Mile Island closes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - It's the end of an era at the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history.
Three Mile Island shut down Friday.
The closing of the plant in Dauphin County comes as no surprise.
In May, Exelon Generation announced the plant would be shut down. The company said Three Mile Island had been losing money for years.
In 1979, the core of one of the plant's two reactors partially melted. That led to stricter federal oversight of nuclear plants.
Now to remove all of the radioactive material inside Three Mile Island officials say it could take until 2078.
