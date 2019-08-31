Traffic stop results in drug and gun arrests, over 100 bags of heroin found

69 News

HAZLETON, Pa. - Police in Hazleton issued more than just a traffic violation during a traffic stop on Friday night.

Police arrested David Negron, 25, of Hazleton after police discovered numerous drugs and a weapon in his vehicle.

The traffic stop was conducted on 11th Street and Church Street around 9 p.m.

Negron was in possession of a loaded .22 Caliber handgun as well as 29 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and more than 100 bags of heroin-fentanyl, according to police.

A record search on the firearm came back as "not on file" with no owner, said police.

Authorities said an investigation to find the owner of the gun is on going.

Negron was transported to Hazleton Police Department where he was processed and charged with multiple drug and gun offenses.