Truth in public school advertising bill passes House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Public schools that advertise "free" tuition or transportation would be required to state that taxpayer dollars are paying the cost under a bill that passed the state House of Representatives Wednesday, according to state Rep. Mike Schlossberg.
"No charter or cyber-charter school is free. Taxpayers pay for these schools like any other. Taxpayers deserve to be given credit for footing the bill," said Schlossberg.
Instruction and other programs and services at all public schools in Pennsylvania, including brick-and-mortar charter and cyber-charter schools, are taxpayer-funded, just like at traditional public schools.
To ensure a level playing field for all public schools competing for student enrollment in Pennsylvania, Schlossberg said the state should make sure all public schools tell the truth in their advertising about who is paying the bills.
He said the requirement would be consistent with the Taxpayer-Funded Advertising Transparency Act of 2015 that says paid advertising by state agencies must include the phrase "Paid for with Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars."
The bill incorporates language from Schlossberg’s stand-alone legislation introduced in March. The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.
