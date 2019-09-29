Victim compensation funds at Pa. Roman Catholic dioceses to close

The last victim compensation funds at Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses are closing.

Victim compensation funds in the dioceses of Allentown, Philadelphia, Scranton and Pittsburgh will close Monday to applications.

The funds were set up following last summer's landmark grand jury report into clergy sex abuse.

So far, administrators have offered to pay $35 million to about 240 people.

The funds closure comes just as a Senate hearing on Wednesday, will revisit a proposal that would give now-adult victims of childhood sex abuse a legal "window" to sue.

Many victims lost that right under state law by the time they turned 20.