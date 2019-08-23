What global impacts could wildfires in Amazon rainforest have? 2 local experts explain
There are different opinions on what prompted the fires leveling parts of the Amazon rainforest.
Some point to Mother Nature. Others blame cattle ranchers and land clearing.
Two experts we spoke with agree on the biggest impact. 69 News reached out to DeSales biology professor Joseph Colosi and Diane White Husic, dean of Moravian College's School of Natural and Health Sciences.
"The burning of the forest is releasing a huge amount of carbon dioxide, which is the main driver of climate change. It's accelerating the progress of climate change," Colosi said.
"Globally, that'll probably translate to about 1 and a half degrees warming, but over decades," White Husic said.
It's been coined the world's lungs because it's estimated to produce 20% of the planet's oxygen.
What's that mean for oxygen levels and our lungs?
"Whatever they remove, will be replaced by fast moving plants that will be replacing oxygen, so oxygen is not the issue," Colosi said.
White Husic says healthy lungs would adapt, but someone that has some sort of respiratory ailment would not.
Other global impacts include air quality and loss of unstudied species. One million indigenous people call the rainforest home.
"If you destroy the rainforest, you destroy their way of life," Colosi said.
Both experts said you can have an impact by choosing to eat more locally sourced foods.
