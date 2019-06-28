Wolf says he'll sign Pennsylvania budget bills
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he'll sign the main Pennsylvania state budget bill and the set of code bills that go along with it.
Wolf made the announcement Friday, shortly after the House of Representatives made the final votes and went home for the summer.
The $34 billion compromise state budget includes more money for education and does not raise sales or income taxes.
Healthy state revenues over the past year eased pressure on the governor and lawmakers as they forged the plan to fund the state for the 2019-20 budget year that starts Monday.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted early Friday to approve a critical education bill that had stalled the night before.
Wolf's office says he'll be signing bills later Friday, although it's unclear whether he plans to veto anything.
House business had ground to a halt late Thursday.
Some Republicans were against a provision to lower children's mandatory start of school from age 8 to 6. That measure is in the bill that was sent to Wolf.
Democrats wanted legislation designed to foster career and technical education. Those provisions were amended into legislation the House sent to the Senate.
