Wolf vetoes voting machines bill over changes to elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing legislation that carried $90 million to help counties buy new voting machines before 2020's elections, but ordered changes to election laws that the Democrat says don't help improve voting security or access.
Wolf issued the veto Friday. It passed the Republican-controlled Legislature last week barely hours after Republicans combined the different elements into one bill.
Just seven Democrats voted for it.
One provision eliminates the straight-party ticket voting option on ballots. Wolf says that could lead to voter confusion and longer lines at polls.
He says another provision weakens the ability of the state and counties to quickly replace voting machines.
Wolf says he's still committed to helping counties pay for voting machines and that more should be done to make it easier to vote.
