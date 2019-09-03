Woman shoots neighbor, self in Chester County veterans living facility, police say

EAST VINCENT TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting at a veterans living facility in Chester County.

Authorities say a woman shot her male neighbor Tuesday morning as he was leaving his unit at the Whitehall Apartments in East Vincent Township.

The man was shot several times in the leg and back and was able to flee the area before collapsing behind the building, police said.

The woman then barricaded herself inside her apartment, set fire to some of her belongings inside, then turned the gun on herself, police said.

Both the victim and alleged shooter were taken to the hospital, authorities said, but their conditions are not known.