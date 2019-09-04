Woman who shot neighbor, self in Chester County living facility dies
EAST VINCENT TWP., Pa. - The woman who officials say shot her neighbor at a veterans living facility in Chester County has died.
Anne Konopka, 49, died Tuesday night, the district attorney's office said.
Officials say she shot her neighbor at the Whitehall Apartments in East Vincent Township Tuesday morning.
She then barricaded herself in her apartment, set a fire in her bedroom, and shot herself in the head.
The man she shot is still in the hospital. His exact condition is unknown.
