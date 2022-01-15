ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Our weekend is off to a bitter-cold start and it will end with some snow and rain.
"I think it's just beautiful. I have my rain coat on, you know," said Apryl Gorton from Minnesota.
"I don't like the cold," said Karen Wilson of Philadelphia.
Winter weather is sweeping across the Lehigh Valley this weekend, sending many indoors, while others are headed out.
"I think it's nice, I really do," said Steve Cooke of Lancaster
Cooke came out to have lunch in Bethlehem with his daughter.
He was one of the few people walking in freezing temperatures down the normally busy Main Street.
"This is more seasonable now," said Cooke.
Apryl Gorton and Karen Wilson are stopping in Bethlehem for the weekend with snow in the forecast for Sunday.
"I love the snow. Snow makes it gorgeous. Snow makes it quiet," said Gorton.
Across town on Holland Avenue, the road is all patched up where crews were called to a water main break on Friday.
Over on Nottingham Road crews have a sinkhole blocked off.
"Hopefully they get it fixed and get it to where it's supposed to be," said neighbor Gino Uliana.
On Major Roads across the state, PennDOT and other agencies are preparing for the snow.
The Wolf administration said it is anticipating vehicle and speed restrictions.
"We'll probably just try to hunker down toward the end of the day tomorrow and watch the snow outside," said Cooke.
Governor Wolf said if you must travel tomorrow that you should be aware of what weather you might encounter throughout your time on the roads. The Governor also said state agencies will be on standby for support during this storm.