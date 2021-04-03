Two Coconut Retrievers are available for adoption from The Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue

Guinevere and Lancelot are the 69 News Pet of the Month for April. The two retrievers are a package deal and must be adopted together because they are bonded. 

Retrievers are called "coconut retrievers” when they arrived from the islands. In the case of Guinevere and Lancelot, they came from St. Thomas.

The pair were originally found as strays when they were about a year old. They’re skittish of new things and new people and sensitive to loud noises.

DVGRR says the two dogs have some prey drive, so they must be the only pets in the home and the home must have a fenced yard. 

To adopt Guinevere and Lancelot you can apply online

Learn more about the coconut retrievers by watching the DVGRR interview with the 69 News Sunrise team. 

