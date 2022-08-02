HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took a quick trip around the Lehigh Valley Tuesday to talk about the bipartisan infrastructure package, and announce a new part of that package aimed to help veterans find work and ease the nation's supply chain issues.
He was joined by Congresswoman Susan Wild. They started the day at Lehigh Valley International Airport to check progress on a new TSA terminal connector, which just received a $5 million grant from DOT.
"What we are seeing is a totally new TSA area that's going to allow the airport to expand traffic, which I think everyone who resides in our area will be thrilled about,” Wild said.
“We saw a very sound project with a very strong case to be made for it, and part of the bigger vision of how to modernize and upgrade this airport,” Secretary Buttigieg said. “This airport is one of 85 airports across the country we’re supporting with this round of funds.”
Which is just a fraction of the $1.3 trillion bipartisan package that was passed last November.
“It really is touching every mode of transportation," Buttigieg said. "Last week, we announced the All Stations Accessibility Program - that's transit and rail stations that are not ADA-compliant, so more people can use them. Pretty soon we're going to be announcing more funding for a range of efforts from bridges to road improvements to more airports and everything in between."
One of those announcements happening at the second stop of the trip, at Lehigh Carbon Community College - a $3.1-million program that will pay for veterans to train for their commercial driver's license and help place them in trucking jobs after the program.
Veterans like Matthew Marcano, a former hospital corpsman in the Navy, who recently completed the program at LCCC.
”It gave me an opportunity to provide for my family when my skills and my caliber set was not appropriate or recognized here in the civilian sector,” Marcano said.
"Our independence, our freedoms are owed in so many ways to the people of this region, and the people around the country who serve our country, and we owe it to them that when they come home, they can get the training they need to secure good paying civilian jobs. Especially, at a time when we need more qualified commercial vehicle drivers,” Buttigeg added. “Transportation workers are the ones who literally keep our country moving and I can't think of anyone better prepared for that work than our veterans.”
The Department of Transportation estimates around 300,000 drivers a year leave the profession.
The grant will pay for 30 veterans and five people from undeserved communities to train for their CDL at LCCC.
I also asked the Secretary about the potential for passenger rail in the Lehigh Valley: “I can’t prejudge any applications that will come in, but I’ll tell you there has never been a better moment for passenger rail because of this funding, because of this package,” he said. “This is the most we’ve had for passenger rail since Amtrak was created in the first place.”